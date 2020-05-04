How the resumption of civilian life progress while curfew is in force

Further clarification

01. What are the districts where the curfew is on and at what

Curfew will be effective in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam until further notice.

In the rest of the districts curfew will be on from 8.00pm o 5.00 am from today (04) till Wednesday (06). Curfew which will be re-imposed in these districts at 8.00pm on Wednesday, May 6th will be in force till 5.00am on Monday, May 11th.

When will the resumption of civilian life and office work begin while curfew is still in force?

While curfew is still in force civilian life in the distrits of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will resume from Monday, the May 11 th .

. Although, this plan was scheduled to be implemented from today, Monday, the May 4th, due to 04 holidays falling this week it was extended till Monday, May 11th.

How do the primary functions relating to resumption of civilian life progress?

Both public and private sector entities in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam should re-commence their work from Monday, May 11 th .

. Heads of each institute habe already had been instructed to work out a plan based on their requirements.

Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the prescribed health guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.

The private sector entities are requested to open for work at 10.00am daily.

The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of the each organization.

Buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees of both public and private sectors who are reporting for work.

For what purposes civilian can leave their homes during curfew hours?

Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work are requested to remain in their homes as a measure to control the disease.

People are allowed to leave their homes only to purchase essential items such as food and medicines.

What are the areas where people are premitted to leave their homes based on the last digit of the NIC and from when?

Only in areas where the curfew is in force

From Monday, May 11 th

This system does not apply to areas where the curfew is relaxed

The Government expects the public will refrain from gathering unnecessarily by following above guidelines even when the curfew is lifted.

Revival of the economy and the resumption of civilian life will take place while curfew regulations are effective and controlling unnecessary congregation of people as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease is a prime objective of this mechanism.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the above matter remain unchanged.