India Interested in Better Military Ties with Sri Lanka

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Met with President Rajapaksa today (18) at the Presidential Secretariat. The cordial discussions included the two countries’ interest in better military to military corporation, maritime security and close co-operation and inter-operatability between coast guards.

Mr Doval outlined the importance of reviewing Maritime Domain Awareness concept between Sri Lanka, Maldives and India and to include other regional States as observers.

India also pledged assistance to Sri Lanka in intelligence gathering technology. A USD 50 million credit line to purchase equipment for the Sri Lankan military was also promised as part of the Defense Corporation. Establishing a earth co-ordinating Centre was also discussed.