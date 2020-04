In order to facilitate officers of the security forces who are on leave to report back to their respective camps, an island-wide curfew has been imposed tomorrow (Monday), the 27th of April.

Curfew in other districts except the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00am on Tuesday (28) and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day.