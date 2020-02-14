Israel keen to develop bilateral relations with Sri Lanka

Israel is ready to strengthen bilateral relationships with Sri Lanka especially by providing its well-developed technological capabilities to the various sectors of the economy. The modern agriculture, education, transportation and information technology could be priority areas of cooperation.

This was transpired during the conversation between Ron Malka, Israeli Ambassador to Sri Lanka based in New Delhi and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (12).

Mr. Malka who paid a courtesy call on President Rajapaksa said that the purpose of his visit was to explore avenues for further cooperation between the two countries.

President Rajapaksa recalling his three visits to Israel when he was the Secretary Defence said that Israel could help Sri Lanka to modernize selected sectors of its economy.

“Agriculture is of very high importance to us in terms of its contribution to the national economy and the number of people employed therein. Our agriculture is largely based on traditional practices. It does not yield sufficient income for farmers. For too long they remain poor. Young people are reluctant to choose agriculture as an occupation. Hence, the need to modernize agriculture so that it can generate adequate income and attract young men and women”, President Rajapaksa said.

The Israeli Ambassador stated in a positive note that his country could add value to existing agricultural activities by introducing modern techniques of farming. He also said that Israel could provide assistance to develop and modernize education and vocational training as well.

Dr. P. B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the President and Mr. Noa Hakim, First Secretary of the Embassy of Israel also took part in the discussion