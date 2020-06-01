‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,217 million

With corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,217 million.

The Chief Incumbent of the Somawathi Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Dr. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Nayake Thero, has donated Rs.500,000 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his recent visit to the sacred Somawathi temple premises.

The Parents’ Association of Medical Students in Nepal has donated Rs. 1,200,000 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the President by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Colombo Municipal Council employees have donated Rs. 1,225,000 to the Fund. Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council, Rosy Senanayake handed over the cheque for this sum to President Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (01).

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs. 50,000 by Secretary of the National Salaries Commission, Chandrani Senaratne, Rs.25,000 by Secretary to Ministry of Justice, Mrs. S.M. Mohammed, Rs. 50,000 by Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, M.S.S.S. Fernando, Rs. one million by L H Piyasena & Company (Pvt) Ltd and Rs. 189,225 by the staff of the Ministry of Urban Development, Water Supply & Housing Facilities.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,217,624,295.76.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.