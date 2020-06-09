‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,374 million…

With corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,374 million.

The Department of Education Central Province has donated Rs. 14,133,164.86 to the Fund while Central Provincial Education service Thrift & credit Co-operative society (Ltd) has donated Rs. 200,000 to the Fund and the Chairman of the Norwood Pradeshiya Sabha, K.K. Ravi has donated Rs. 50,000 to the Fund. The cheques for these sums were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Governor of the Central Province, Lalith U Gamage at the Presidential Secretariat, today (09).

Governor of Uva Province and Provincial Public Officers has donated Rs. 11,612,217.02 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the President by the Governor Raja Kollure and the Southern Provincial Public officers have donated Rs. 20,273,541.85 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the President by the Governor Willy Gamage while the cheque for the Rs. 3,000,000 donated by Northern Provincial Public officers was handed over to the President by the Governor of the Northern Province Mrs. P S M Charles. Eastern Provincial Public officers and NGOs have donated Rs. 40,000,000 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the President by Governor Anuradha Yahampath and Chief Secretary of Eastern Provincial Council P. Wanigasinghe. Governor Marshal of the Air Force W.D.M.J.Roshan Goonetileke handed over the cheque for Rs. 20,000,000 donated by the Western Provincial Public officers to President Rajapaksa.

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs. 3,000,000 by Dial Textile Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Rs. 1,000,000 by Mr. Neil Umagiliya and Rs. 10,000,000 by Lion Vision for Sight Hospital Trust. The relevant cheques for these sums were handed over to the President.

Sri Lanka – Australia – New Zealand Business Council (The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce) has donated Rs. 500,000 to the Fund while Mr. Laksiri Mendis, AAL has donated Rs. 500,000 to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,374,575,492.89.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.