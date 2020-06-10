‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,376 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,376 million.

Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has donated Rs. 1,813,688 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister Dinesh Gunawardena were also present on this occasion.

In addition, National Library and Documentation Services Board contributed a sum of Rs. 250,000 while the Chess Federation of Sri Lanka contributed with Rs. 1,000,000 for the fund and their cheques were handed over to the President. Ministers Bandula Gunawardena and Dullas Alahapperuma also participated on this occasion.

Mr. Hasantha Guruge and the Basnagoda Reservoir Project contributed the fund with Rs. 100,000 and Rs. 28,739.17 respectively.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,376,767,920.06.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.