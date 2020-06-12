‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,378 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,378 million.

Anuradhapura district branch of the ‘Hela Ranaviru Balamuluwa’ has donated Rs. 291,000 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Major General (Retd) Kamal Gunarathna, Secretary of Defence at the Presidential Secretariat, today (12) .

In addition, Amana Bank PLC contributed a sum of Rs. 1,000,000 while Distilaries Company of Sri Lanka contributed with Rs. 900,000 for the fund. Mrs. J.B. Chithrasili contributed the fund with Rs.5,000.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,378,963,920.06.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.