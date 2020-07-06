‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1448 million

Following corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1448 million.

The National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases, Welisara has donated Rs. 135,044.53 to the Fund and the cheque for this sum was handed over to the Director General of Administration of the Presidential Secretariat, Mr. K.B. Egodawela.

In addition, Ayagama Divisional Secretariat has donated Rs. 34,865.95 and Beruwala Urban Council has donated Rs. 131,200 to the Fund. Mr.H.A. Ariyadasa donated Rs.25, 447.96. Presidential Commission Chairman, K.T. Chithrasiri donated a sum of Rs. 81,315 and girl child Nisini Movinya Guruge has donated Rs.5, 000 to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,448,833,919.15.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.