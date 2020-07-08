‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1450 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1450 million.

Members of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha including its Chairman have donated Rs. 166,000 to the Fund. In addition, Ms. H. Priyanthi R. Peiris donated a sum of Rs. 5,000, Managing Director of the ‘A’ Group Construction & Consults Company, Engineer P.Thyaparan Rs. 200,000, the President of the Vegetables, Fruit and Grain Wholesalers Owneres’ Welfare Association, Sunil Senevirathne Rs. 200,000, H.K.Sirisena Rs.50, 000, Ms. P.B. Sumanawathie Rs.6, 500, W. Manoj Lalith Fernando Rs.64, 000 and M.A. Peter Wilfred Rs.5,000 donated to the Fund. Cheques relating to these donations were handed over to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his visits to the Anuradhapura and Puttalam districts.

Girl child, D.M. Udula Vishwani has donated Rs.5,000, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Rs. 263,628.56, Weettasinghe Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pvt) Ltd Rs. 50,000, Udunuwara Divisional Secretariat Development Officers’ Welfare Society Rs. 189,625.34 and the Director General at the National Secretariat for Non-governmental Organizations, Raja Goonaratne has donated Rs. 88,000 to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,450,326,673.05.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.