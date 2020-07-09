‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1456 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1456 million.

The Excise Department has donated Rs. 3,500,000 to the Fund. In addition, girl child N.W. Situmi Savindi donated a sum of Rs.5, 000, Ms. H.G. Pushpa Rs.5, 000 and Mr. K.G. Abhayawardena Rs.5,000 to the Fund. Cheques relating to these donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

Aladeniya Eksath Purana Bodhi Sanwardhana Samitiya has donated Rs. 1,000,000, Prof. Narada Warnasuriya Rs. 200,000, Mr. A.W.J. Nishantha Rs.777, Panadura Divisional Secretariat Rs. 57,000, Ms M.R.Y.K Udawela, Deputy Director General Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption Rs. 20,000, Rajapakse Pawning Centre in Mirigama Rs. 500,000, officials of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development Rs. 33,580.18, Mr. H.P.G.S Premarathna Rs.10,048.33, Mr. D.S. Amarasinghe Rs.1,000, Department of Export Agriculture Rs. 940,415.89, Finance Commission Rs. 43,598 and Mrs. Josline Gammadage Rs. 200,000 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,456,865,619.45.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.