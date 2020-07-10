‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1458 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1458 million.

Sri Lanka Amarapura Mahasangha Sabha has donated Rs. 1,000,000 to the Fund. The Cheque relating to the donation was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the commemoration ceremony of founder Theros of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya held at the BMICH.

In addition, retired Air Force Adviser A.M. Kulatunga Bandara Rs. 50,000, Mrs. Irine Perera Rs.5,000, Mr. D.M.K. Dissanayake Rs. 46,400,Mr. D.L. Chandradasa Rs.5,000, Kothmale Divisional Secretariat Rs. 28,400, Medical Consultant N.W.J.K. Premadasa Rs. 173,977 and Medical Consultant A.K. Bandaranayake Rs. 171,133 donated to the COVID-19 Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,458,345,529.45.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.