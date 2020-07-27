‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1526 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1526 million.

Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero handed over Rs. 50,000 to the Fund on behalf of the Thawalama Development Foundation and the chauffeurs working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs donated Rs. 111,800 to the Fund.

In addition, Mr. K.R. Ranasinghe, a retired disabled war hero of the 7th Infantry Regiment Rs. 4,000, the Chairman of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate ETI deal malpractices, Mr. K.T. Chithrasiri Rs. 81,315, Department of Examinations, Sri Lanka Rs. 378,260 and Competent Authority of the University of the Visual and Performing Arts, Emeritus Professor W.M. A Bandara Rs. 100,000 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,526,736,090.51.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 011232088 / 0112354340 or 0112424012