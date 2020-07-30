‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1549 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1549 million.

Chief Incumbent of Sri Nagala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Waraddana Dhammananda Thero Rs. 100,000, Chief Incumbent of Dimbula Aranya Senasanaya Ven. Doluwe Dhammaratana Thero Rs. 25,000, Chief Incumbent of Kottawagama Sri Bodhirajaramaya Ven. Yatalamatte Dhammissara Thero Rs.60,000, Public Officers of the North Western Provincial Council Rs. 22,686,240.82, Mr.H.M. Kamal Kumara Herath Rs. 45,039.80, Mr. S.S.B.M. Kiribanda Rs.5,000 and Mr. S.J. Asanka Madhusanka Rs.5,000 donated to the Fund. These donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Girl child B.D. Kokila Sewwandi Rs.833, girl child N.M. Minudi Sihasna Nayakaratne Rs. 3,027, Master A.M. Sanuka Mihijaya Adikari Rs. 1,251, girl child W.G. Pahandi Imasha Rs. 966, Chamal Chandu Bandara and Kasuntha Gihantha Rs. 1,007 contributed to the ITUKAMA COVID 19 fund by presenting their tills to the President.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,549,669,455.13.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 011232088 / 0112354340 or 0112424012.