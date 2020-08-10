‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1564 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1564 million.

Mr. Dhanasiri Vithanage Rs. 100,000, Mrs. Sriyani Wijewardena Rs. 100,000, Mr. J.H. Ariyasiri Rs. 100,000, Pre-school Teachers Trade Union of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Rs.6, 500, Mr. T.K. Ranatunga Rs. 3,000, Mr. M. Gamini D. Peiris Rs. 10,000, Mrs. P.A. Kanthi Rs. 5,000, Senidu Winsara and Dasuni Vihansa Rs. 970, Kajini Wickramasinghe and Bavindu Wickramasinghe Rs. 1,374.25, Mr. R.H. Wimalaratne Rs. 362.75, Omena Sewwandi Rs. 521, Manuja Mathishaya Gamage Rs. 280, Pawan Chamiru Nethusara Rs. 1,754.50, Yesandu Thurul Rs. 2,022.50, Hasali Vidumini Wijetunga Rs. 626, R.A. Dahamdi Rehansa Rs. 1,384, Mr. Kahatapitiyage Yasapala Rs. 50,000, Mr.P.R.J. Seneviratne Rs. 7,500, Basnayake Nilame of Sri Sumana Saman Devalaya Jayampathi Bandara Heenkenda Rs. 100,000, Basnayake Nilame of Sri Maha Paththini Devalaya Hemantha Bandara Rs. 500,000 and Basnayake Nilame of the historic Pasgama Sri Natha Devalaya Daminda Bandara Udurawana Rs. 250,000 donated to the Fund. These donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In addition, the Department of Posts Rs. 1,604,260.61, Egis International Rs.373, 600, Heads of Local Government Institutions serving in the Uva Province, Members and Public Officers Rs. 10,298,112.68, Member of Tangalle Urban Council Mr. Y. Douglas,Rs.45,000, Ministry of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture and institutions under its purview Rs. 969,098.53 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,564,200,821.95.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 011232088 / 0112354340 or 0112424012.