‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1659 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1659 million.

The Prime Minister’s Office Rs. 82,906.97, girl child R.G.I. Sithumini Bandara Rs.6,000, Gampaha District Samurdhi Officers’Welfare Association Rs. 100,000 and Bank of Ceylon Pensioners’ Association Rs. 2,500,000 donated to the Fund. These donations were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The two sons Chad and Jade, who live in Melbourne, Australia, donated Rs. 207,851.16 to the fund and their father handed over the donation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ven. Embilipitiye Thejosara Thero Rs. 5,000, the National Construction Association of Sri Lanka Rs. 4,500,000 and Hettigoda Industries Pvt. Ltd. Rs. 5,000,000 donated to the fund.

In addition, Lanka Leyland (Pvt) Ltd Rs. 500,000, Colombo International Container Terminals Ltd Rs.800,000, Taj Bentota Resort & SPA Rs.525,892.65, Ocean View Development Company Pvt.Ltd. Employees Welfare Association Rs.202,600, Vista Lanka Green Globe (Pvt) Ltd Rs.500,000, Consulting Engineers & Architects Associated (Pvt) Ltd Rs.2,504,707.10, the Consumer Affairs Authority Rs. 1,000,000, the Muthur Divisional Secretariat Rs. 39,584.52 and Mr. Charles Perera Rs. 150,000 donated to the Fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,659,015,132.02.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialing #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 011232088 / 0112354340 or 0112424012.