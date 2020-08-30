Kotte annual perahera concludes under President’s patronage

Annual Dalada Maha perahera of the ancient Sri Jaywardanapura Kotte Rajamaha Vihara travelled the streets yesterday(August 29) and concluded the ceremony for this year.

The sacred casket was carried to the vihara palace by Minister Namal Rajapaksa. Mahanayake of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sanga Sabha, Most Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara Maha thero made the Anushasana and Chief incumbent of the Vihara premises, Ven. Aluthnuwara Anurudhdha thero performed religious observances.

Following the religious observances, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa placed the sacred casket on top of the chief elephant(casket bearer) to commence the perahera ceremonies.

President Rajapaksa also appeared for a group photo with the Nilames.