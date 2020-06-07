Lebanon responds positively to President Rajapaksa’s suggestion

Sri Lankan returnees to receive free PCR tests

The Government of Lebanon has agreed to conduct PCR tests free of charge for Sri Lankans seeking to be repatriated. Since the number of Sri Lankans who wish to return to the Motherland is growing following the global pandemic, the relief offered by Lebanon will save a sizeable amount of foreign exchange.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently instructed officials to explore the possibility of conducting PCR tests for Sri Lankans in their countries of residence prior to departure and obtain results thereafter. Special attention is to be paid for those who return from high risk countries.

Overseas PCR tests are being carried out in addition to the tests conducted upon their arrival in the island.

The Government of Lebanon agreed to offer free PCR tests following a formal request by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut to the country’s Foreign Ministry as suggested by President Rajapaksa.

It is reported that a large number of people who arrived in the country from the Middle East were infected with COVID-19 virus. During a discussion with the Task Force on the prevention of COVID-19, President Rajapaksa observed that this situation has posed an additional challenge when providing quarantine and other health facilities.

The Government is committed to bring back all Sri Lankans who wish to return from the rest of the Middle Eastern countries following PCR tests in their respective countries prior to their departure to Sri Lanka.