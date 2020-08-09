Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn in as Prime Minister

The leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the historic Kelani Raja Maha Viharaya this morning (9).

Elected to the post for the fourth time, Mr. Rajapaksa served two terms as the Executive President of the country from 2005 to 2015.

Completing five decades in active politics, Mr. Rajapaksa entered the Parliament in 1970 and he played a pivotal role as a Cabinet Minister during 1995-2004 period.

First elected as the Prime Minister in 2004, Mr. Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second time on October 26, 2018. The third time he was sworn in as the Prime Minister was on November 21, 2019.

During his 10-year tenure as the Executive President Mr. Rajapaksa was able to eradicate the 3-decade old terrorism from the country and to accelerate country’s economic development.

Contesting from Kurunegala district in the recently concluded Parliamentary Election Mr. Rajapaksa received a record-breaking 527,364 Preferential Votes, the highest number of votes a candidate ever received.

Mr. Rajapaksa will go down in history as the first ever Sri Lankan to become Prime Minister for four times after serving two terms as the Executive President.

Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the new Premier.

Later, the President and Prime Minister engaged in religious observances at the Viharaya.

At the conclusion of the ceremony both President and Prime Minister greeted the public gathered at the venue.

Maha Sangha and other religious leaders, Governors, Secretary to the President, members of the diplomatic corps, newly elected members of Parliament of SLPP and other Parliamentarians who extend their support to the new government and family members were also present on the occasion.