‘Mahindanandaya – 30 years in politics’ felicitation ceremony held under the patronage of President & Prime Minister

Kandy district parliamentarian Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has completed the 30th milestone of his political career. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held today (March 1) in Kandy. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the event as Chief Guests.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma and the Governor of the Western Province, Dr. Seetha Arambepola delivered special speeches under the title ‘ Ma Dutu Mahindananda’

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage presented the book titled ‘Mahindanandaya – 30 years in politics’ to the Maha Sangha, the President and to the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the voice raised by Mahindananda Aluthgamage in the Parliament strengthened the role played by progressive politics.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister recalled the way Mr. Mahindananda Aluthgamage committed himself to form a new political party and to elect a new President.

The Maha Sangha, Ministers and MPs representing the Kandy district and people from all fields were present at the occasion.