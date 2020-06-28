Final report of the MCC review accessible for public via 3 websites

The final report by the Expert’s Committee appointed to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) is accessible for general public in the following websites.

http://www.president.gov.lk/

Link 1: https://www.president.gov.lk/si/ජනපතිට-භාරදුන්-mcc-සමාලෝචන

www.presidentsoffice.lk

Link 1: https://www.presidentsoffice.gov.lk/index.php/2020/06/25/mcc-review-final-report-presented-to-president-2/?lang=si

www.pmdnews.lk

Link 1: http://www.pmdnews.lk/si/mcc-review-final-report-presented-to-president/

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a four-member Committee to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) on January 01st, 2020.

The Committee was chaired by Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, a Professor of Economics at University of Colombo. Former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera were the other members of the Expert’s committee.

The final report of the Committee was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan at the Presidential Secretariat on the 25th June.

President Rajapaksa directed the Secretary to the President to place the recommendations of the report before the public.