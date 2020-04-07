Ministry of Defence & Police donated Rs. 60 million to COVID – 19 Fund

Balance reaches Rs. 420 million

Secretary Defence, Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne handed over a donation of Rs. 10 million collected by 1200 employees of the Ministry of Defence voluntarily, to Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundera, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (07).

The Acting Inspector General of Police Mr. C.D.Wickremaratne also handed over Rs. 50 million from the Sri Lanka Police Department Special Fund to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

The balance of the Fund has surpassed Rs. 420 million as of today’s evening.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011235