More donations to COVID – 19 Fund

Balance reaches Rs. 380 million

A contribution of Rs. 66 million was made to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund within two days.

The latest donations had increased the balance of the Fund to Rs. 380 million.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma donated his Cabinet Minister’s salary for the month of April and Minister Gamini Lokuge donated Rs. 10 million. These donations were received by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (6).

The balance of the Fund had gone up with the contributions of Rs. 25 million by the National Lotteries Board, Rs. 2.5 million each by National Savings Bank and the Engineers’ Association of Ceylon Electricity Board, Rs. 2 million by Land Reforms Commission, Rs. 10 million by Maliban Biscuit Manufactories Ltd., Rs. 1 million by Matara Bodhi Arakshaka Sabhawa and Rs. 5 million by Nature’s Beauty Creations.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 0112354354.