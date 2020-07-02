MRI gets fully automated PCR machine to detect COVID-19

The International Rotary Club has donated a fully automated PCR machine to the Medical Research Institute of Sri Lanka to expedite the diagnosis process of COVID-19.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was briefed about the operational aspect of the new PCR machine at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (July 01).

The value of the new instrument is over Rs. 22.2 million. It is significant that this new machine will help to mitigate human resource shortage in conducting medical testing. Doctors say that the new machine ensures high speed, high accuracy and efficiency. It has the ability to identify different kinds of viruses that may emerge in the future, as well.

The Rotary Club has donated over Rs. 120 million to provide medical research equipment and facilities to combat COVID-19 pandemic. President Rajapaksa expressed his gratitude to the representatives of the Rotary Club, for their donation.

Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General (Retired) Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara, Dr. Jude Jayamaha ,the Director of Medical Research Institute Sri Lanka, Rotary District Governor for Sri Lanka and Maldives, Sebastian Karunakaran, former Chairman, Mr. K. R. Ravindran, Proposed Chairman Pubudu De Zoysa and representatives of the Rotary Club were present on this occasion.