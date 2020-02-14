New Management Head at Lotus Towers assumes duties

Retired Major General Prasad Samarasinghe assumed duties as the Head of Management at the Lotus Tower today (Feb 14).

After 35 yearlong service in Sri Lanka Army, he had served in the capacity of Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army until his retirement in 2015.

He had his education at Ananda College, Colombo.

The Retired Major General was the Chief Project Coordinator of the Lotus Tower Project between 2012 and 2015.

Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary, Defence and Oshada Senanayake, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka were present at the occasion.