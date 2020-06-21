No one can divert the path taken by President for the sake of the country- Ven. Ralapanawe Dhammajothi thero

The Chief Incumbent of the Lankarama Vihara, Anuradhapura Ven. Ralapanawe Dhammajothi Thero stated that no one could impede the President’s endeavour to redirect the country towards prosperity.

Thero went on to note that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the only leader to stand firm with his principles and policies in a political arena where all others merely criticize each other.

These comments were made by the Nayaka thera during President’s visit to Lankarama Vihara, Anuradhapura today(June 21).

Thero added that there is a lot to learn from President Rajapaksa including how he maintains discipline and respect the Buddha, Dhamma and Sanga.

In addition, Thero noted that during President Rajapaksa’s short period of governance, taking the country in the right direction, he had earned the confidence of both Maha Sanga and the people.

Ven. Dhammajothi thero chanted pirith in order to bless President Rajapaksa and presented a souvenir to symbolize the moment.

The President paid homage to the Lankarama Stupa and engaged in other religious observances as well.

People who were at the temple premises eagerly wished President Rajapaksa a happy birth day.

In addition, the President also worshipped at the historical Isurumuni Rajamaha Vihara in Anuradhapura.

The President visited the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara, Ven. Mathawa Sri Sumangala thero and inquired into the history of the vihara and its future development endeavours.

The President placed a note in the book for special visitors and the Thero presented a number of books containing the history of Vihara to the President.

The President paid homage to the Vihara and visited historical museums and ponds in the temple premises.

President did not forget to engage in pleasantries with the pilgrims at the Isurumuniya Rajamaha Vihara as well.