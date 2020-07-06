Octogenarian retired female teacher donates Rs. 200,000 to COVID Fund

M.A.H.P. Marasinghe, an 84-year old retired female teacher had handed Rs. 200,000 to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was in Puttalam today as a contribution to COVID Fund.

This donation was handed over to President during a public rally in Thaniwella in Madampe organized in support of candidates of Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting the upcoming Parliamentary election.

“Dear President, set up a government that protects law, justice and virtue and build a prosperous country” she had written on the paper used to wrap Rs. 5,000 notes amounting to the value of the donation.