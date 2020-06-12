Ombudsman to address public grievances appointed

An Ombudsman office has been created at the Presidential Secretariat to look into complaints and grievances of the public and provide speedy solutions.

Retired Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police S. M. Wickremasinghe has been appointed to the post.

The objective of setting up an Ombudsman Office is to provide solutions to any inconvenience or distress caused to the public as a result of negligence of public officers or acting beyond their limit while exercising their administrative powers.

The office is located on 3rd Floor, Old Standard Chartered Bank Building, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 1.

The public has the opportunity to submit their complaints or grievances in person by visiting the office or they can forward their issues by post addressed to “Ombudsman, Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 1”.

The public can reach the office through the telephone/ fax no. 011 2338073 or sending an e mail to ombudsman@presidentsoffice.lk.

Ombudsman S. M. Wickremasinghe says people also can complain about large scale drug trafficking which causes disruption to the civilian life, damages to the environment and any other illegal activity to him.