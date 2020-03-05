Our people-centric economic model aims at overcoming challenges created by the slowdown of development – President

Accelerating our economic development is the primary challenge facing Sri Lanka today and most of the security issues that Sri Lanka has faced over the years have been due to the exploitation of the economically disadvantaged, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

The proposed people-centric model takes this factor into account, said the President at a forum with representatives of the ICT sector held at the Presidential Secretariat today (4).

“We must ensure that the benefits of economic growth will reach everyone in our society, especially the very poor. We must raise their standard of living in a rapid and sustainable way, bringing them out of poverty and making them productive contributors to the economy,” President added.

To succeed in the digital era, companies need to recruit world-class talent. We need to ensure that our citizens are equipped with new technological skills said the President adding that the government confronts the challenge to make easier for people to develop the skills they need for better job opportunities in a technology-based economy.

President highlighted the significant misalignment between the demands of the job market and the workforce that emerges from our schools, training institutes and universities. The shortage of skilled workers that the IT sector faces today is just one of the symptoms of this mismatch, he said. The importance of undertaking short- term and medium-term solutions to the problems inherent in our education system was observed by the President.

Pointing out the deterioration of the public service in recent years President said and creating an environment for productive economic activities to thrive, without any obstruction, is a priority of his Government. “Infusing technological solutions including automation to make the public sector much more efficient in discharging its duties is essential to liberating the economic potential of our people”.

Expressing his views, Chairman of ICT Industry Council Chinthaka Wijewickrema said the information communication technology industry is a very dynamic sector and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the first President of this country to address this vital sector.

The General Secretary of the Council Shantha Yapa requested the President to prioritize the promotion of local software industry.

‘The Global Delivery Destination of the Year’ award of the Global Sourcing Association won by the Sri Lanka Association of Software and Services Companies was handed over to President Rajapaksa by its Chairman Ranil Rajapaksha.

Representatives of the ICT sector and the Honorary Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga were also present at the forum.