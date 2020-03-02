Posting appointment letters to unemployed graduates reaches final stage

Delivery of appointment letters by post to the qualified candidates under the programme to provide employment opportunities to unemployed graduates has reached its final stage.

Those who have completed a degree or an equivalent diploma course recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) by 31.12.2019 were eligible to apply.

Out of the total of around 70,000 applications received, 56,000 had been duly completed. The UGC and several other organizations scrutinized these applications. Only 45,585 have been identified as qualified to be appointed while others although possess a degree or a diploma did not meet required criteria.

Their appointment letters have been dispatched through the Speed Post Courier service of the Sri Lanka Department of Posts covering all districts. It is scheduled to post appointment letters to all selected candidates by this evening. It is also planned to obtain delivery receipt of all appointment letters from the Department of Posts.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration is the Appointing Authority. Appointees should report to their respective Divisional Secretary within three days after receiving the letter of appointment. Failure to report for training within 7 days of receipt of the letter will result in cancellation of the appointment.

The selected graduates will be seconded for the training to the nearest Divisional Secretariat Division to their places of residence. An allowance of Rs.20, 000 will be paid during the one year of training period. Upon completion of training, they will be placed in the pensionable permanent service of the government. Appointments are made on district basis and it is compulsory to serve 05 years in the district where the first appointment is made.