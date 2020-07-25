Pre-schools to be brought under a Ministry

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that pre-school system will be brought under the purview of a Ministry so that issues affecting it could be resolved.

During the President’s recent visits to several areas problems faced by pre-school teachers were bought to his attention. Last Thursday in Galle too nursery teachers discussed their difficulties with the President. In response, President said measures afoot to pay a monthly allowance to pre-school teachers.

President Rajapaksa emphasizes the significance of planning early childhood development, which is a decisive stage in the lives of children in accordance with the accepted standards and qualities.

President who is currently touring Matara District in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting August 5 Parliamentary Election made these remarks at a meeting organized by candidate Nipuna Ranawaka at Beach Park in Matara today (25).

“2020 Election Manifesto” of Mr. Ranawaka was also launched on the ocassion.

President commenced his tour in Matara from the playground of University of Ruhunu. Engaging in a discussion with the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Sujeewa Amarasena President inquired about academic activities of the University. Vice Chancellor informed that online teaching method is progressing well.

At the meeting organized by SLPP candidate and former State Minister Kanchana Wijesekara in front of Devinuwara Dewalaya several issues in the area including drinking water problem were presented to the President. Responding to the request from the public to resume rehabilitation activities at Dewinuwara Dewalaya which is currently on halt, President instructed relevant parties to immediately look into the matter.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma was also present on the occasion.

Attending the meeting organized by candidate Manoj Sirisena at the car park near Uyanwatta Playground in Matara President engaged in a cordial discussion with the people present at the venue.

People gathered at Kamburupitiya Weekly fairground assured President a historical win at the upcoming general election to strengthen his administration.

The highest percentage of votes at electorate level was recorded from the Kamburupitiya electorate during the last Presidential election. The residents of the Kamburupitiya electorate said they would repeat it and strengthen President Rajapaksa’s administration in the upcoming general election.

The public gathering was organized by Minister Dallus Alahapperuma. President said he will take measures to fulfill the requests made by the public including paying compensation to those who were affected by the floods during the Yala Season in 2019, construction of a wall surrounding Karandeniya School’s playground and assisting cinnamon production and its exportation.

The President was informed of the irregularities of bus transportation in Hakmana, problem of lands without deeds and the requirement of a factory in the area to address unemployment, by the residents of Hakmana. These requests were made at a public meeting at the Hakmana City Hall premises organized by candidate Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana.

During a public gathering at Mulatiyana organized by the SLPP candidate Niroshan Premarathna residents in the area praised the President’s recent decision to permit Kitul industry to continue its productions.

President Rajapaksa also participated in public rallies organized by the candidates Sarath De Alwis and Weerasumana Weerasinghe at Urubokka Public Playground and New fair premises, Deniyaya respectively. People requested the President to expedite ongoing construction works of the hospital in Deniyaya.

In addition, the President attended the public gatherings organized by candidate Karunadasa Kodithuwakku in Akuressa and stated measures will be taken after the Election to re-cultivate abandoned paddy lands and to implement new town plan of Akuressa as well as the flood mitigation programme.

At the rally organized in the beach area in close vicinity to Weligama Bus Stand by former Minister Mahinda Yapa Abeywardhana President Rajapaksa did not forget to converse with the crowd as well.