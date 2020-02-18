Preliminary report on MCC presented to President

The preliminary report of the 4- member Committee appointed to review the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC) was handed over to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (17).

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, the Committee was appointed with effect from January 01st, 2020. Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan of University of Colombo is the Chairman of the Committee while former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera are the other members.

An independent and professional review is expected from the Committee. Accordingly, a broad analyzes is being carried out covering various aspects.

The Committee collects information by reviewing relevant documents, conducting interviews with different individuals and participating at seminars. The final report on MCC is expected to be completed within 4 months.