President advises to conclude the surveying of the land units

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa advised to expedite the surveying of the land units during a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat, today (10).

President Rajapaksa stated that the government has identified a total of 14mn land units and during the last 20 years 10% of it has been surveyed. President added that he would facilitate the process and instructed the remaining 90% of the land units to be surveyed immediately.

President further instructed the officials to provide Title Certificates following appropriate survey process.

Issues relating to Joint, Disputed and boundary less lands will be cleared in this process. President advised the officials to use modern surveying equipment and drones to facilitate and expedite the process.

During the discussion, recruitment of the graduates to address the lack of personnel for Survey Department was considered.

In addition, president Rajapaksa highlighted the requirement of a database with all the completed surveys which could be accessible for any individual.

Secretary to the President, Dr P. B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Land Reforms A. K. Ranawaka, Survery General P.J. Dhampegama were present for the discussion.