President attends all-night Pirith chanting ceremony to commemorate Vesak

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated in the all-night Pirith Chanting Ceremony organized to celebrate Vesak day held at the Gonapola Olaboduwa Historical Rajamaha Viharaya in Horana yesterday(May 07).

The President visited the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara, Ven. Uduwe Hemaloka Thera and engaged in pleasantries.

Consequently, the president and the first lady engaged in religious rituals and paid homage to the sacred relics.

President Rajapaksa also participated in a special pooja to celebrate the Vesak festival.

The customary invitation to commence the procession and placing of the casket containing sacred relics was carried out by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Mahasanga led by the Pradhana Adhikarana Sanganayaka of Nawa Korala, Colombo, Dr. Diviyagaha Yasassi Nayaka Thero and the Chief Incumbent of the Lankarama Vihara in Milano, Italy Ven. Olaboduwa Dhammika Thero graced the Pirith chanting ceremony with their presence.