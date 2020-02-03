President attends All Night Pirith chanting ceremony to mark National Independence Day

An All Night Pirith Chanting Ceremony was held at the Independence Square yesterday (02) to mark the 72nd National Independence Day and to invoke blessings on the citizens and the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined in listening to Pirith.

The Pinkama was held under the directions of Most Venerable Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Mahanayaka Thera, the Supreme Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya and under the guidance of the Chief Incumbent of the Athuladassi Buddhist Center , Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07, Ven. Borelle Athula Anu Nayaka Thera of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya.

It was organized by the Ministry of Buddha Sasana ,Cultural and Religious Affairs and the Department of Buddhist Affairs.

Delivering a special sermon Most Ven. Pallekande Rathanasara Thera of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya said that due to the strong commitment and sacrifices of Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa the peace and freedom was established in the country. The Nayaka Thera further stated that the guidance of both leaders would pave the way to build a progressive and prosperous nation in the future.

The Maha Sangha commended the President’s role as a true Buddhist leader who gives highest honour to the Maha Sangha and Dhamma.

Several Parliamentarians and public officials, Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna participated on this occasion.