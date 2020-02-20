President attends cremation ceremony of Most Venerable Ampitiye Sri Rahula Nayaka Thera

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated in the cremation ceremony of Most Venerable Ampitiye Sri Rahula Nayaka Thera, the Chief Incumbent of Maharagama Siri Vajiragnana Dharmayathanaya.

The cremation ceremony was held at the Henry Pedris Grounds in Havelock Town, today (20).

Mahanayaka and Anu Nayaka Theras including Most Venerable Agga Maha Pandita Kotugoda Dhammavasa Thera, the Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Ministers and MPs participated in this cremation ceremony.