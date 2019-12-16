President attends premier of “Vishama Bagha”

The premier of “Vishama Bagha”, a movie depicting the importance of close and caring relationship between teachers and students was held at Roxy Cinema in Wellawatta yesterday (15).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was the Chief Guest at the event.

The film is a powerful narration of the impact of one single word of an adult can have on a child and is directed by Lalith Ratnayake. “Vishama Bagha” has won more than 70 local and international awards and nominations.

President handed over token of appreciations to those who contributed to the film.