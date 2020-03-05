President attends the launch of ”Mahinda Sulangin Gotabhishekaya” book

The book titled ”Mahinda Sulangin Gotabhishekaya” written by former Parliamentarian and the leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya Udaya Gammanpila was launched at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute under the auspices of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today(05).

The book covers the journey to elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Head of the State.

Followed by the handing over the book to Maha Sangha, Gammanpila presented the book to President and to the Ministers Wimal Weerawansa and Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

Dr. Punchi Nilame Meegaswatte delivered a introductory speech about the book.

Ministers Vasudeva Nanayakkara and Wimal Weerawansa extended their best wishes to MP Gammanpila.

The Maha Sangha including the Chief Incumbent of the Narahenpita Abhayaramaya Vihara Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries were participated on this occasion.