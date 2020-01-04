President attends the Vibhajjavada Dhamma Sangayana and donation of Tripitaka Dhamma scripts

Vibhajjavada Dhamma Sangayana organized for the continued sustenance of the Buddhism and the donation of Tripitaka Dhamma scripts to 5000 monks commenced at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium today (04).

The concluding ceremony of the event was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this evening.

This Dhamma Sangayana was organized by Labunorukanda Aranya Senasana under the guidance of Dharmacharya Ven. Mankadawala Sudassana Thero of Labunorukanda Aranya in Anuradhapura and Sasanadhipathi Shashrapathi Rajakeeya Panditha Ven. Kothmale Kumara Kassapa Thero.

The event included orations and open discussion fora with the participation of erudite Maha Sanga to discuss ways and means to preserve the original teaching of the Buddha.

The meritorious act of donating Tripitaka and Atta Katha in digital form to 5000 clergies was also held today.

The President and the Prime Minister donated Tripitaka tabs to Maha Sanga.

The “10-year Vibhajjavadee Plan” for the upliftment of Buddhism and the proposal to set up “Theravada Dhamma Script Donation Fund” to provide Tripitaka Dhamma texts to temples around the country free of charge were also presented to the President and the Prime Minister.

The Maha Sangha including the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Nikayas and Anu Nayaka Theros, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya , Ministers and MPs participated on this occasion.