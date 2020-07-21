President attends to whole gamut of issues in Nuwara Eliya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials to look into and address teacher shortage and other issues in schools in Nuwara Eliya district.

Attention was drawn to appoint teachers from Nuwara Eliya itself and closest districts in order to fill existing teaching vacancies. President also took measures to provide on the spot solutions to other shortcomings in schools including the lack of sports and extracurricular facilities as voiced by students.

President issued these directives at a public gathering in Thalawakale today (21) organized in support of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidates contesting forthcoming Parliamentary election. The meeting was organized by candidate Palani Shakthivel and candidate Jeewan Thondaman was also present.

The public apprised the President of alleged frauds and misconducts at Lindula Urban Council.

A girl child J. Vidusha, a Grade 5 student at Thalawakele Sumana Secondary School donated the collection of her piggy bank for the COVID Fund.

The President who participated in the public meetings organized by candidates Arulanandam Philip Kumar at Maskeliya Urban Development car park and Rameshwaran at the Pudaluoya TC Ground engaged in a cordial discussion with the people gathered at the venue.

Issues related to official residence of the Regional Medical Officers were also brought to the attention of the President when he attended the public meeting held at the Kotagala town. Candidate Jeewan Thondaman had organized the gathering.

President Rajapaksa participating at the public meeting organized by candidate Kanagapathi Kanagaraj at the Norwood Thondaman Ground instructed the former State Minister C.B. Rathnayake to take necessary steps to establish a Divisional Secretariat in the Norwood town.

Earlier in the day while touring Nuwara Eliya, President Rajapaksa stated that he would introduce a mechanism enabling vegetable farmers to sell their products at a fair price ultimately securing a financially stable future for them.

President highlighted that distribution of vegetables, fruits and other products should be carried out in as quickly as possible benefiting both customer and the farmer.

The President made these pledges at a public gathering organized in Walapane Weekly Fair premises by former State Minister C.B Rathnayake and candidate Nimal Piyathissa.

The farmers informed the President that the state bank loan system does not help them in their farming endeavours. “State entities in Nuwara Eliya district are left with a number of vacancies. Appointees to these institutes opt for transfers to other areas in a short period of time, leaving their posts vacant. As a result residents of the area are driven to face a number of hardships in meeting their needs.” They added.

Students of the Poramadulla Central College made a request to the President to improve the state of their playground and connect it to their school with a bridge. President directed this request to the Army Commander and advised him to look into this issue and resolve it immediately. In addition, the President directed the other issues presented by the locals to the respective authorities.

Maha Sanga blessed President Rajapaksa by chanting pirith during a meeting at Rikillagaskada Pradheshiya Saba Playground organized by the former Minister S.B. Dissanayake.

The President instructed the authorities to inspect and report with regard to the request made by the Maha Sanga to establish a ward for clergy in Walapane Hospital.

President Rajapaksa who participated in a public gathering in Kandhapola fair premises organized by the SLPP candidate Sathasivam Suppaiya was warmly welcomed by the local Tamil community. The President received blessings from Tamil religious leaders during the gathering.

Farmers also requested the President to provide them with standard seed potatoes to address the shortage of Potatoes.

President Rajapaksa did not forget to speak with the crowd along the way to Nuwara Eliya from Kandapola.

The resident of Nuwara Eliya requested the President to preserve the environment of Nuwara Eliya without harming the surrounding mountain range, at the public rally organized in close vicinity to Gregory Lake. President commended the self-employers’ “Budget pack” business venture to sell vegetables and fruits carried out by a group of local women. Issues in relation to the tourism industry and lands without deeds were also presented to the President.

Former state minister C.B. Rathnayake, S.B. Dissanayake and former spinner Muttiah Muralitharan were also present on the occasion.