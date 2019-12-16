President congratulates new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

“I would like to express my sincere congratulations on your resounding victory at the general elections and becoming, once again the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” President Rajapaksa said.

Recalling centuries-old close friendly ties and cooperation between the two countries President said Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom as nations fully committed to democratic values worked closely at international fora to promote mutually accepted principles.

“I look forward to working closely with your government for further strengthening fraternal ties between the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka,” President added.