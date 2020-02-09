President declares open first ever seven-story building ‘Sath Mahala’ at Ananda College

The newly constructed seven-storey building at Ananda College, Colombo was vested with the students by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, today (07). It is a historic occasion that the first and only Executive President produced by Ananda College declared open this new building.

On his arrival, President was warmly welcomed by the students. The President first paid homage to the Vihara Mandiraya by following rituals practised during his school life. After the reception by the Cub Scouts, President Rajapaksa arrived at the stage amidst the salute of Senior Scouts and the School Cadets bestowed guard of honour to the President.

The president presented floral offerings to the College War Memorial in remembrance of the fellow Anandians who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and it was followed by offering flowers to the statue of Henry Steel Olcott to commemorate the founders of Ananda College.

The “Sath Mahala“ is the first 7 story building constructed in a Sri Lankan school. The construction of the building commenced on the 1st of January 2015 with the patronage of the former Minister of Education Bandula Gunawardana. The building, constructed at a cost of Rs 620mn comprises of 44 classrooms, a science lab, IT lab, staff room, medical center, aesthetic rooms and the main library.

Addressing those who were present, the president stated that the current government expects to make drastic changes in education and development strategies. The President added that the future generations should be equipped with wisdom, skills and proper training to overcome the challenges they would encounter in the rapidly developing world.

“It is high time we forget that Sri Lanka is a developing country and come up with a proper strategy and vision to spearhead ourselves towards true development. The government possesses the correct vision and the plan for such development. We are just getting started, we have a lot to accomplish. We have done it before and we can do it again with unity and proper leadership,” President said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that it is time to set aside teacher and exam centered education system for a studentcentered education system.

President observed that the parents should not exhaust their children to succeed in exams from the day they enter school.

President further added that it was essential for the students not only to get through exams but also to form a balanced individual who would actively contribute to the economic and social development in the country.

President went on to note that with the decision to increase enrolment of university students, it is one of his priorities to establish a qualitative and advanced tertiary education system for them. President added that the 21st century is called the century of wisdom. President stated that Sri Lanka is blessed with an educated labour force that is only confined to the manufacturing industry and it should be utilized efficiently.

Maha Sanga including Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero, Anunayake of Malwatte Chapter of the Siam Nikaya, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Ministers Dalas Alahapperuma, Bandula Gunawardana, Prasanna Ranatunga, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, governor of the Western province Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Members of the parliament, Principal of the school S.M Keerthirathna and other staff members, and several other old Anandians were present to witness this moment.