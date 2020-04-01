President discusses economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic with Central Bank officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held a discussion with the Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and other senior officials to assess the emerging macro-economic conditions due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The steps taken by the CBSL to manage the operations of the Bank to provide liquidity and access to finance were also discussed during this meeting.

The President also enquired into the issues connected with the management of Foreign Exchange Budget and external reserves. He urged the CBSL officials to maximum confidence building measures are taken for the investors in the Sri Lanka Sovereign Bonds.

President Rajapaksa instructed that the CBSL should ensure that all the banks are kept open. The Bank officials were also instructed to workout post-COVID- 19 economic strategies.

Secretary to the Treasury, the CBSL Governor and its three Deputy Governors, Assistant Governor in charge of Bank Supervision and Director of Information Technology participated at the discussion.