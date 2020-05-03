President engaged in religious observances at historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi to invoke blessings on country & people

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in religious observances held at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi premises in Anuradhapura yesterday (02) to obtain the blessings of this sacred Bodhi upon the country and its citizens.

The President who visited the Anuradhapura sacred city met with the Atamasthanadhipathi Ven. Dr.Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero and received his blessings.

President also participated in the Kiri Ahara Pujawa for Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi held near the Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

Thereafter, the President called on the Chief Incumbent of the Ruwanweli Maha Seya Ven. Pallegama Hemaratana Nayaka Thero and engaged in a discussion.

President Rajapaksa also visited the Mirisawetiya Raja Maha Viharaya and called on Chief Incumbent of the Temple Ven. Eethalawetunuwewe Gnanathilaka Nayaka Thero.

During the meeting, the President apprised the Nayaka Thero of the steps taken by the government to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. The Nayaka Thero said those initiatives receive the blessings of the Maha Sangha.

Later, the President visited the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi temple in Annuradhapura and called on the Chief Incumbent of the temple Nugetenne Pannayananda Thero and secured the blessings.