President felicitates SriLankan Airlines crew for the courage shown in flying back SL students

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa commended the SriLankan Airlines crew who flew to Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus to bring back Sri Lankan students.

The crew joined a luncheon hosted by the President at the Presidential Secretariat today (03).

Led by the Chairman of the Airline Ashoka Pathirage, Board of Directors, engineers and pilots and the crew who took part the operation were present on the occasion.

President Rajapaksa said the commitment and courage exhibited by entire group is a good example for the other sectors in the country. Everyone worked towards a single objective. The risk taken by them is a historical milestone in the annals of SriLankan Airlines.

President pledged his unwavering support to develop the national carrier on par with other international airlines while preserving our uniqueness.

Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara, honorary advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Additional Secretary to the President on International Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Commander of the Army and Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant Gen. Shavendra Silva were also present.