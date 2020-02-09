President goes to meet protestors

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (07) went to meet with protesting All Island Dengue Eradication Programme Assistants at the agitation site close to presidential secretariat.

The protest began yesterday (06).

The President inquired as to what their grievances were. In response they requested the president to grant recognition to their occupation, which had been ignored since 2017.

The president in return promised to recruit total 1300 of them under the programme to provide 100000 job opportunities implemented by the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force.

The protestors stated that president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the first president to talk to protestors and inquired their needs. They pledged their support to president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government whole heartedly.