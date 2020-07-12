President in Kandy assures fullest support for self-employment generation

The Government will provide loans, knowhow and the technical facilities to generate self-employment, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

President made this pledge attending a public gathering today (11) at Urban Council Ground in Kadugannawa, Yatinuwara organized in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting 5th August Parliamentary election.

“Traditional industries should be preserved and developed”. President said measures will be taken to extend assistance at the provincial level to all those who make a contribution towards the national economy by engaging in self-employment.

President addressing a gathering at Thalathuoya, Hewahata called on the public to give him a strong and stable Parliament. President said this in response to a request made by the people to change the electoral system as they do not have an organizer for their electorate. People also requested to set up a cold storage in Thalathuoya.

President also attended the public meeting organized by Wasantha Yapa Bandara in Kribathkumbura, Yatinuwara. People appealed to the President to develop Kiribathkumbura as a fully-fledged modern town.

President had cordial conversations with the people who attended meetings at Bogambara, Kandy and Ampitiya Public Ground in Senkadala organized by former State Minister Dilum Amunugama.

Attending a gathering at Galaha, Hewahata President Rajapaksa said the best possible solutions will be given to the issues faced by the estate community. Priority will be given to educational and health needs. The meeting was organized by Berty Arulswamy.

During a meeting held in Nawalapitiya in the morning President Rajapaksa received blessings from the Maha Sanga of the area who chanted Pirith at Jayathilake playground, Nawalapitiya.

Eight UNP members of Pradheshiya Saba of Ganga Ihala Korale Division and 2 members from the Pasbage Korale Division who joined hand with the SLPP recently, met the President at this meeting. They assured the President that they will support him to fulfill his vision.

Estate workers gathered at the Nawalapitiya Bus Stand requested the President to assist them in assuring a fair market price for their products.

The government has mooted several plans to protect the local farmer, President Rajapaksa stated while adding that protecting tea industry has always been a priority.

President was also informed of the land issues faced by a number of residents in Nawalapitiya. President advised former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage to discuss this matter with the Chairman of the Land Reforms Commission and provide solutions for the affected.

President Rajapaksa also paid attention to the request to establish a Technical College and a Higher Education Institute targeting the youths in Nawalapitiya Tea estates.

Former State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had organized this meeting.

President Rajapaksa also participated a public meeting organized by the former Deputy Minister Anuradha Jayarathna at Gampola railway station.