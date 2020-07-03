President in Polonnaruwa on Sunday (05) to assure SLPP victory

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Polonnaruwa on Sunday(July 05) to join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign. President will also participate in a number of meetings in Polonnaruwa to guarantee the victory of SLPP candidates in the upcoming general election.

Following are the meetings organized in the district throughout the day under the patronage of the President.

 

No Time Location Organizer
01  10.30 am Dimbulagala Playground Roshan Ranasinghe
02 11.00 am Near Dimbulagala Kalukale Peacock Hotel Jayasinghe Banda
03 11.45 am Manampitiya Junction(before Prathiba Hall) Jagath Samarawickrama
04 12.30 pm Deepa Uyana, Polonnaruwa Former President Maithripala Sirisena

Peshala Jayarathna
05 01.00 pm Gathering at Polonnaruwa Bandiwewa Roshan Ranasinghe
06 01.30 pm Deer Park Hotel premises, Girithale Siripala Gamlath
07 03.30 pm Elahera (Aththanakadawala) Amarakeerthi Athukorala
08 05.00 pm Madhirigirya(Close to Watadageya Entrance) Godayale Gedara Chandrasena  
09 06.00 pm Lankapura-Pulathisigama Cooperative Guest House Roshan Ranasinghe  
10 06.20pm Lankapura-Thabala Junction Roshan Ranasinghe  
11 07.00pm Sri Lanka Air Force Base Hingurakgoda    

 

