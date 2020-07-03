President in Polonnaruwa on Sunday (05) to assure SLPP victory

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Polonnaruwa on Sunday(July 05) to join Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign. President will also participate in a number of meetings in Polonnaruwa to guarantee the victory of SLPP candidates in the upcoming general election.
Following are the meetings organized in the district throughout the day under the patronage of the President.
|No
|Time
|Location
|Organizer
|01
|10.30 am
|Dimbulagala Playground
|Roshan Ranasinghe
|02
|11.00 am
|Near Dimbulagala Kalukale Peacock Hotel
|Jayasinghe Banda
|03
|11.45 am
|Manampitiya Junction(before Prathiba Hall)
|Jagath Samarawickrama
|04
|12.30 pm
|Deepa Uyana, Polonnaruwa
|Former President Maithripala Sirisena
Peshala Jayarathna
|05
|01.00 pm
|Gathering at Polonnaruwa Bandiwewa
|Roshan Ranasinghe
|06
|01.30 pm
|Deer Park Hotel premises, Girithale
|Siripala Gamlath
|07
|03.30 pm
|Elahera (Aththanakadawala)
|Amarakeerthi Athukorala
|08
|05.00 pm
|Madhirigirya(Close to Watadageya Entrance)
|Godayale Gedara Chandrasena
|09
|06.00 pm
|Lankapura-Pulathisigama Cooperative Guest House
|Roshan Ranasinghe
|10
|06.20pm
|Lankapura-Thabala Junction
|Roshan Ranasinghe
|11
|07.00pm
|Sri Lanka Air Force Base Hingurakgoda