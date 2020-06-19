President initiates discussion to develop Piriven and Dhamma school education

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that measures will be taken to provide government assistance to improve the Piriven and Dhamma school education.

The President highlighted the importance of accessibility for Piriven students to learn English Language and Information Technology in addition to other subjects in their curricular.

President made these comments yesterday (June 18) during the 3rd meeting with the Buddhist Advisory Council which is scheduled to be held in the 3rd week of every month.

Anunnayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero stated that the instructions of the Buddhist Advisory Council is being executed successfully and at the same time the prelate praised the decision to appoint two task forces to establish a secure nation, law-abiding and disciplined society and for the preservation of ancient archaeological sites.

Ven Vijithasiri Thero said that the Mahasanga is confident the two task forces would fulfill their objectives effectively. The Prelates stated the positive feedback the President receive from the society for his endeavour in leading the entire state operations is an honour to the Buddhist Advisory Council as well.

The Buddhist Council highlighted the prevailing issues pertaining to Piriven and Dhamma school education to the President and officials in the Education sector.

Ven. Niyangoda Thero emphasized that amendments should be made in the syllabus and curricular of Piriven education. The necessity of adding Information Technology to the syllabus of the Piriven education in addition to Sinhala Pali, Sanskrit, Tamil and English Languages was discussed in depth.

The Mahasanga also pointed out the requirement of proper training for Dhamma school teachers and promoting young students to follow Dhamma education more and more.

Ven. Vijithasiri Thero went on to note that it is essential to ban tuition classes on Poya Days and from 6 am to 2 pm on Sundays in order to guide the younger generations towards a more religious setting to create a lawful and disciplined society ultimately.

In addition, the Thero highlighted the young children’s tendency towards drugs and other unethical activities and recommended that conducting tuition classes should be stopped after 5.00pm for children the opportunity to spend more time with their parents.

During the meeting, the importance of establishing a Presidential Task Force on Piriven activities was also discussed.

The Mahasangha pointed out that graduate Bhikkhus, laymen who had passed Dharmacharya should be recruited to teach Buddhism.

Establishment of a post of Dharmacharya Director for Piriven educational institutions, increase the grant for Piriven scholarships, inclusion of educational materials which will motivate students to acquire Dhamma knowledge while excluding the deep theoretical contents of Buddhist Culture, Pali and Abhidharma in the Dhamma School text books for upper class students were discussed in detail.

Mahanayaka and Anu Nayaka Theros of the Tri Nikayas including the Anunayaka Theros of Malwatta Chapter Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero, Ven. Dibulkumbure Wimaladharma Thero, Anunayaka Theros of Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Vedaruwe Upali Thero, Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, Sri Lanka Amarapura Mahasanghasabha President, Ven. Gantune Assaji Thero, AnuNayaka Thero of the Sri Lanka Ramanya Chapter, Ven. Waragoda Premaratana Thero, Mahanayaka Thero of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaye Sri Dharmarakshita Nikaye, Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Thero, the Mahasangha who represent the Buddhist Advisory Council, officials including Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, M.K.B. Harischandra, Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Education and N.H.M. Chithrananda attended this meeting.