President inspects Altair Commercial and Residential building

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the Altair Commercial and Residential building which is under construction before Beira lake, yesterday(August 31).

Following its completion Altair building will be among the galaxy of tallest buildings in the Colombo city limits. The construction of the building commenced in 2012 in the 2.5-acre land adjacent to the Beira lake.

The ground floor of the building covers an area of 40,000 square feet. It consists of 404 super luxury apartments in addition to a world-class shopping complex. Altire building complex has two soaring towers one with 68 floors and the other with 63 floors.

This project has been registered under the Board of Investments and the total investment for this project is USD 250 million. The project is supervised by the Urban Development Authority.

Currently, up to 98% of the construction has been completed and the President expects it to be concluded by next January.

President Rajapaksa highlighted that constructions of this caliber will attract tourists into the country.

Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Sirinimal Perera, Chairperson of the Urban Development Authority Harshan De Silva, Director of the project Pradeep Moraes were also present for the inspection tour.